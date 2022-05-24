City of Cedar Rapids reminds residents not to post signs in right-of-way

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids city leaders are reminding residents and businesses not to illegally post signs within the right-of-way due to safety concerns.

In a press release, city leaders said placing signs in the right-of-way can obstruct the vision of motorists or obscure official traffic control devices and other warning signs. That’s why signs are not to be placed at intersections.

The public right-of-way is generally defined as the area between the street curb and the sidewalk. If there isn’t a sidewalk, the right-of-way typically extends 10 feet back from the street curb.

The city provided examples of illegally posted signs like those announcing home sales, garage sales, political signs or business advertisements.

City workers will remove illegally posted signs throughout the year.

