Cedar Rapids Police investigate shooting

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are conducting an investigation following a shooting on the city’s southeast side Monday night.

Police responded to the 800 block of 15th Street Southeast shortly before 10 p.m. Monday. Officials have released few details but 15th Street is currently blocked off as police investigate the scene.

More information is expected to be released overnight.

