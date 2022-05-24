Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids to host National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships

The national Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championships are coming to eastern Iowa.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids will host the 2023-2025 National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships.

The Cedar Rapids Tourism Office announced the move in a press release on Tuesday, saying the annual national championship is estimated to bring in nearly $2 million over the three years for the Cedar Rapids community.

The Championships are currently hosted by a coalition of wrestling organizations on behalf of the NCAA. That will stay the case until women’s wrestling achieves official championship status within the NCAA.

The NCWWC will debut in Cedar Rapids March 3-4.

“We did an informal look for a great city to host the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships,” Michael Duffy, Adrian College Athletic Director and chair of the NCWWC Committee, said in a press release. “There is no better place than Iowa for wrestling, both for men and women. Cedar Rapids has hosted many NCAA Championships in men’s wrestling. This is a great venue and a great host community. Dick Simmons is one of the greatest promoters of wrestling anywhere. The championships got too big to host on campus, and we want to take it to a higher level. We have an Emerging Sport Status and are on the cusp of an official championships. We want to show that women’s wrestling is ready to take it to an NCAA Championships. We take it to the next level with Cedar Rapids.”

The championships includes NCAA programs from Division I, II and III levels.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shooting in the 800 block of 15th Street SE in Cedar Rapids on Monday, May...
Two injured in overnight shooting in Cedar Rapids
Woman opens 'O So Beautiful Salon' in Ely after losing husband and 3 kids in Oso mudslide
Woman opens ‘O So Beautiful Salon’ in Ely after losing husband and 3 kids in Oso mudslide
Timothy Simon
Intoxicated Dubuque driver causes multiple crashes, severely injures person inside building
One pedestrian has been killed and two injured after an SUV entered the I-74 pedestrian bike...
One dead, two injured in crash on I-74 bike path, driver faces homicide charges
Off-duty officer accused of hitting 6-year-old and leaving scene of accident in Cherokee, IA

Latest News

John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, May 23rd, 2022
John’s Big Ol Fish: Monday, May 23rd, 2022
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, May 23rd, 2022
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, May 23rd, 2022
West High, one goal short of a title in 2021, is a serious threat to win it all in 2022
West High, one goal short of a title in 2021, is a serious threat to win it all in 2022
Dr. Christine Grant
Colleagues, friends gather to honor Dr. Christine Grant