Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Missing N.C. 7-year-old found safe, Amber Alert canceled, police say

The Fayetteville Police Department said on Facebook that Ivory Devana Quinones had been located...
The Fayetteville Police Department said on Facebook that Ivory Devana Quinones had been located and is safe.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) - Police canceled an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 7-year-old girl in North Carolina.

The Fayetteville Police Department said on Facebook that Ivory Devana Quinones had been located and is safe.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-605-6393.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shooting in the 800 block of 15th Street SE in Cedar Rapids on Monday, May...
Cedar Rapids Police investigate shooting
Woman opens 'O So Beautiful Salon' in Ely after losing husband and 3 kids in Oso mudslide
Woman opens ‘O So Beautiful Salon’ in Ely after losing husband and 3 kids in Oso mudslide
Timothy Simon
Intoxicated Dubuque driver causes multiple crashes, severely injures person inside building
One pedestrian has been killed and two injured after an SUV entered the I-74 pedestrian bike...
One dead, two injured in crash on I-74 bike path, driver faces homicide charges
Off-duty officer accused of hitting 6-year-old and leaving scene of accident in Cherokee, IA

Latest News

A woman says she shot and killed an intruder at her Florida home.
Woman recalls shooting, killing intruder at Florida home
A due to limited supplies sign is shown on the baby formula shelf at a grocery store Tuesday,...
US safety, savings rules set stage for baby formula shortage
Cedar Rapids city leaders are reminding residents and businesses not to illegally post signs...
City of Cedar Rapids reminds residents not to post signs in right-of-way
News cameras were rolling as the suspect jumped into the truck, and several firefighters...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man tries to steal firetruck while crews battle fire
Richard Kirkendall is running to unseat Dubuque County attorney C.J. May III in an upcoming...
Job status of Dubuque County Assistant Attorney remains murky