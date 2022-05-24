23 dogs, 5 cats, 4 dead dogs removed from Alta Vista residence in animal neglect case

ALTA VISTA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office says criminal charges are pending in a case of animal neglect after 23 dogs, five cats and four dead dogs were removed from an Alta Vista residence on Monday.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said the animal neglect happened at a home in the 1600 block of 130th Street.

Deputies said they conducted a four-day investigation after receiving a report of the neglect on May 18. The property’s owner Dianne Williams voluntarily surrendered all the animals on the property on Monday.

The dogs and cats have been turned over to the custody of the Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo.

Additionally, geese, ducks and chickens were found at the property. Officials are still working to find placement for them.

No arrests have been made. Criminal charges are pending.

