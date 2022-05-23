Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Waterloo man who obtained infant pornography on dark web sentenced to federal prison

What’s lurking on the Dark Web?
Nissen was sentenced to 87 months imprisonment and fined $400.(investigatetv)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who sought and obtained child pornography that included infants and toddlers on the dark web was sentenced to federal prison on Monday.

In a guilty plea, 21-year-old Collin Nissen admitted that he received and possessed visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct between March 2019 and September 2020. Evidence showed that Nissen took steps in order to conceal his identity online while receiving and possessing sexually explicit photographs and videos. When confronted by law enforcement, Nissen stated he was trying to help find missing children.

Nissen was sentenced to 87 months imprisonment and fined $400. He must also serve a 10-year term of supervised release after his sentence ends.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One pedestrian has been killed and two injured after an SUV entered the I-74 pedestrian bike...
One dead, two injured in crash on I-74 bike path, driver faces homicide charges
An ATV crash.
Two juveniles hurt in ATV crash west of Manchester
The Waterloo City Council voted on Monday 5-2 in favor of replacing the existing Waterloo...
Waterloo Police investigating after woman shot and killed
There is no parole in the federal system.
Iowa men sentenced for selling vehicles with rolled back odometers
Melted playground equipment from a fire at Vinton's Riverside Park, which officials said was...
Two juveniles arrested, charged in connection to Vinton park vandalism

Latest News

Linn County voters approved the option to build a casino in November 2021 after the state...
Iowa Senate passes 2-year moratorium on new casinos in the state
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall File)
Gov. Reynolds’ proposed private education bill won’t pass
What started as a fun battle to get Josh’s from all over the country out of their houses after...
Pool noodle fight over the name Josh again attracts hundreds
Courtney Axline from Learning RX joins us to talk about the summer slide, or brain drain, that...
Learning RX joins us to talk about avoiding brain drain or the summer slide