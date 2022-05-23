Waterloo man who obtained infant pornography on dark web sentenced to federal prison

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who sought and obtained child pornography that included infants and toddlers on the dark web was sentenced to federal prison on Monday.

In a guilty plea, 21-year-old Collin Nissen admitted that he received and possessed visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct between March 2019 and September 2020. Evidence showed that Nissen took steps in order to conceal his identity online while receiving and possessing sexually explicit photographs and videos. When confronted by law enforcement, Nissen stated he was trying to help find missing children.

Nissen was sentenced to 87 months imprisonment and fined $400. He must also serve a 10-year term of supervised release after his sentence ends.

