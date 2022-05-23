Table to Table keeps food from going to waste, instead going to those in need

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Table to Table is a non-profit in Johnson County that works to keep fresh food from going to waste.

Volunteers work to collect it from donors like convenience stores and groceries, and deliver it to organizations that serve at-risk groups.

Kevin Koepnick is one of the dozens of volunteer drivers behind the non-profit. He’s been volunteering for almost a year, and he says it’s a rewarding way to spend time.

“Table to Table Is a wonderful organization because everything goes to the people who need,” Koepnick said.

Anne Langebartels, communications and development coordinator for Table to Table, says they’re seeing the need for their services increase.

“During the pandemic, the need has increased, and right now just with cuts in SNAP benefits,” Langebartels said. “With the summer months quickly approaching and children being out of school soon and not getting that lunch at school, we’re seeing the need increase even more.”

With summer approaching they’re about to increase efforts even more.

“We ramp up our local farm gleaning efforts,” Langebartels said. “That means we send groups of volunteers out to these wonderful local farms we have around Johnson County to harvest food that may be left in the farm fields.” Volunteers also collect extra food from farmer’s markets over the summer, and in a few months Table to Table will host its produce pop-up stands.

You can find more information about volunteering for Table to Table here.

