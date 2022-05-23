Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Rock Island County Coroner identifies man killed in crash on I-74 pedestrian bike path

Two other people were injured in the crash, driver faces homicide charges
Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified the man killed after being hit by an SUV on the I-74 pedestrian bike path Sunday.

Gustafson said 21-year-old Ethan Lee Gonzalez of Moline died after being hit by the SUV. He said the autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

According to the Rock Island County State attorney, the driver of the SUV is currently in custody and faces charges of reckless homicide, aggravated DUI causing death and aggravated DUI bodily harm.

The Moline and Bettendorf police departments are investigating the crash, police said in a media release.

Police said it was determined an SUV entered the bike path from Bettendorf around 2 a.m. Sunday and drove over the path.

About 200 yards from the Moline pathway entrance the SUV hit three pedestrians, police said. Gonzalez was killed and two others were injured.

Police ask anyone with information about the crash to contact Moline Police at 309-797-0401.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One pedestrian has been killed and two injured after an SUV entered the I-74 pedestrian bike...
One dead, two injured in crash on I-74 bike path, driver faces homicide charges
An ATV crash.
Two juveniles hurt in ATV crash west of Manchester
The Waterloo City Council voted on Monday 5-2 in favor of replacing the existing Waterloo...
Waterloo Police investigating after woman shot and killed
There is no parole in the federal system.
Iowa men sentenced for selling vehicles with rolled back odometers
Melted playground equipment from a fire at Vinton's Riverside Park, which officials said was...
Two juveniles arrested, charged in connection to Vinton park vandalism

Latest News

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall File)
Gov. Reynolds’ proposed private education bill won’t pass
(AP Photo/Steve Pope)
Iowa-native Shawn Johnson East creates website to help mothers find baby formula
President Joe Biden said the U.S. would intercede if China invades Taiwan.
Biden says US will take military action if China attacks Taiwan
An Iowa fisherman's catch of the day broke a record in South Dakota.
Iowa fisherman catches catfish that sets new South Dakota record