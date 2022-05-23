Show You Care
Pool noodle fight over the name Josh again attracts hundreds

What started as a fun battle to get Josh’s from all over the country out of their houses after months of social distancing and quarantining has turned into an annual charity event.(10/11 NOW)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A couple of hundred people grabbed their pool noodles and headed to a Nebraska park again this weekend to battle over the right to the name Josh.

The event started as an online joke when Josh Swain from Tucson, Arizona, sent out a tweet challenging anyone who shared his name to fight over it. After it took on a life of its own, Swain turned it into a real event last year at the random coordinates he included in his original note, which happened to be in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Several of the competitors this year donned costumes, but they still couldn’t dethrone 5-year-old Josh Vinson Jr. who defended his title as the No. 1 Josh.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

