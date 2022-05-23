Pleasant May afternoon on the way, rain chances increase mid-week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a pretty nice spring day with partly cloudy sky and highs into the 60s. Overall, the wind should remain light as well. This week’s rain chances are all tied to one slow-moving system which will start to affect the area as early as tomorrow afternoon. Those showers look very light at this point. There remains a chance for a widespread quarter to half inch of rainfall tomorrow night into early Wednesday morning as the main part of the system lifts in. After a slightly warmer day on Wednesday, temperatures will cool again for Thursday and the system will squeeze out whatever moisture it can that morning. Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, plan on temperatures to warm considerably with highs into the 80s along with small chances of storms, mainly at night. Have a good week!

