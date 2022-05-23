Show You Care
Mowing roadside vegetation prohibited until July 15th in Linn County

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Secondary Road Department and Linn County Conservation Department are reminding county residents that state law prohibits mowing roadside vegetation or medians on any primary highway, interstate highway, or secondary road.

Experts say the law is designed to protect roadside habitats for nesting game birds, songbirds, and other ground-nesting birds until they are ready to fledge.

Exceptions for essential mowing such as visibility and weed control is built into the law, but all non-essential reasons are prohibited.

For more information, you can click the link here.

