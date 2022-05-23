Show You Care
Motorcyclist hurt in crash near Waterloo

A motorcycle crash.
A motorcycle crash.(MGN / Cropped Credit: Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a single-vehicle accident in Black Hawk County on Sunday, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 6:00 p.m., the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash at the onramp to Interstate 380 at River Forest Road. Deputies believe that the driver of a motorcycle lost control of the vehicle while entering the onramp.

The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

