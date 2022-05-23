Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowa-native Shawn Johnson East creates website to help mothers find baby formula

The first batch of imported baby formula is now in the U.S.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa-native and Olympic gold medal gymnast Shawn Johnson East created a website with her husband Andrew East to help parents struggling to find baby formula.

It comes amid an ongoing nationwide shortage of baby formula.

In an Instagram post announcing the website, Johnson East said they made the website after she had her own difficulty finding baby formula for her child.

“So last week I was trying to refill Jett’s formula, and I wasn’t able to find it anywhere,” Johnson East said in the Instagram video. “A friend of a friend actually connected me to her friend in Pittsburgh, who was able to find and ship it to me.”

The website, BabyFormulaExchange.com, is free to use and allows parents to post what type of formula they have that they aren’t using, or what type of formula they need.

Parents can then ship unopened, not expired formula to people who need it.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One pedestrian has been killed and two injured after an SUV entered the I-74 pedestrian bike...
One dead, two injured in crash on I-74 bike path, driver faces homicide charges
An ATV crash.
Two juveniles hurt in ATV crash west of Manchester
The Waterloo City Council voted on Monday 5-2 in favor of replacing the existing Waterloo...
Waterloo Police investigating after woman shot and killed
There is no parole in the federal system.
Iowa men sentenced for selling vehicles with rolled back odometers
Melted playground equipment from a fire at Vinton's Riverside Park, which officials said was...
Two juveniles arrested, charged in connection to Vinton park vandalism

Latest News

President Joe Biden said the U.S. would intercede if China invades Taiwan.
Biden says US will take military action if China attacks Taiwan
An Iowa fisherman's catch of the day broke a record in South Dakota.
Iowa fisherman catches catfish that sets new South Dakota record
Iowa nonprofit human services agency hiring at all locations
Iowa nonprofit human services agency hiring at all locations
A child and a man, fleeing from heavy shelling, wave to the photographer before departing in an...
‘They ruined everything’: Fleeing the devastation in Ukraine