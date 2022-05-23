Show You Care
Intoxicated Dubuque driver causes multiple crashes, severely injures person inside building

Timothy Simon
Timothy Simon(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man was arrested after causing multiple crashes Sunday, including one that resulted in severe injuries to another person.

Police say 39-year-old Timothy Simon was arrested after officers responded to the 1900 block of Asbury Road Sunday evening for a report of multiple crashes occurring.

Traffic camera footage shows Simon was involved in a three-vehicle crash at Pennsylvania Avenue and the Northwest Arterial. Reports say that Simon then continued driving and caused another crash that forced two vehicles into a building.

Officers on the scene of that crash found that two vehicles had crashed into a building and pinned a 51-year-old man that was inside underneath one of the vehicles.

The man was reportedly taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of severe lacerations to his forehead.

Simon was arrested and cited for failure to maintain control of his vehicle, driving on the wrong side of a two-way road, a red light violation, improper use of lanes, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of a crash.

Simon also received treatment for a head injury.

