Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Biden says US will take military action if China attacks Taiwan

President Joe Biden said the U.S. would intercede if China invades Taiwan.
President Joe Biden said the U.S. would intercede if China invades Taiwan.
By CNN
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden is apparently drawing a line in the sand for China.

During a stop in Tokyo Monday, Biden said the U.S. would take military action if Beijing tries to overtake Taiwan by use of force.

Biden’s comments came in response to a reporter’s question about whether he was willing to get involved militarily.

“That’s a commitment we made. Look here’s the situation we agree to the One China policy we signed on to it all the intended agreements made from there but the idea that it can be taken by force is just not appropriate it would dislocate the entire region and be another action similar to what happened in Ukraine.”

The White House has walked back Biden’s statement, saying there is no change in U.S. policy toward China.

Meanwhile, Chinese officials say they have, “strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition” toward Biden’s comments.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One pedestrian has been killed and two injured after an SUV entered the I-74 pedestrian bike...
One dead, two injured in crash on I-74 bike path, driver faces homicide charges
An ATV crash.
Two juveniles hurt in ATV crash west of Manchester
The Waterloo City Council voted on Monday 5-2 in favor of replacing the existing Waterloo...
Waterloo Police investigating after woman shot and killed
There is no parole in the federal system.
Iowa men sentenced for selling vehicles with rolled back odometers
Melted playground equipment from a fire at Vinton's Riverside Park, which officials said was...
Two juveniles arrested, charged in connection to Vinton park vandalism

Latest News

Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine’s 1st war crimes trial
FILE - A sign at a Starbucks location in Havertown, Pa., is seen on April 26, 2022. In a memo...
Starbucks leaving Russian market
President Joe Biden said the U.S. would intercede if China invades Taiwan.
Biden: US will intervene militarily if China invades Taiwan
An Iowa fisherman's catch of the day broke a record in South Dakota.
Iowa fisherman catches catfish that sets new South Dakota record