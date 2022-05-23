Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Arby’s is selling a burger for the first time

Arby's Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is being offered from now through the end of July. It costs $5.99.
Arby's Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is being offered from now through the end of July. It costs $5.99.(Arby's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Arby’s is adding a new, and surprising, item to its menu.

For the first time in company history, the fast food giant best known for its roast beef is now selling burgers.

It’s called the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, and it’s being offered from now through the end of July. It costs $5.99.

The burger is made from a combination of ground beef and wagyu beef, and an Arby’s spokesperson says they spent more than two years working on it.

Arby’s says the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is 50% bigger than McDonald’s quarter pounder and comes with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, and a special sauce.

There are around 3,400 Arby’s locations in the United States, according to the research firm Technomic.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One pedestrian has been killed and two injured after an SUV entered the I-74 pedestrian bike...
One dead, two injured in crash on I-74 bike path, driver faces homicide charges
An ATV crash.
Two juveniles hurt in ATV crash west of Manchester
The Waterloo City Council voted on Monday 5-2 in favor of replacing the existing Waterloo...
Waterloo Police investigating after woman shot and killed
There is no parole in the federal system.
Iowa men sentenced for selling vehicles with rolled back odometers
Melted playground equipment from a fire at Vinton's Riverside Park, which officials said was...
Two juveniles arrested, charged in connection to Vinton park vandalism

Latest News

Hospital security guards helps deliver baby in elevator on Mother's Day.
‘No medical training whatsoever’: Hospital security guard delivers baby in elevator
The Tulsa Police Department said they are seeking a first-degree murder charge against Steven...
Man intentionally ran car into group of homeless people, killing 1, police say
Hospital security guards helps deliver baby in elevator on Mother's Day.
'No medical training whatsoever': Hospital security guard delivers baby in elevator on Mother's Day
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Expert: Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe
Bellevue East's Mikey Gow
Lamar Jackson, ESPN put spotlight on ambidextrous QB from Nebraska