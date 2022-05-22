Waterloo Police investigating after woman shot and killed

Show You Care
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are seeking any information related to the shooting death of a woman early on Sunday morning.

At around 3:24 a.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of gunshots in the 600 block of Sumner Street. Officers were able to locate a vehicle nearby in the 200 block of Manson Street which contained a female passenger who had been shot.

The woman was provided first aid by emergency responders until she was able to be transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. She later died from her injuries.

Waterloo Police said that anybody with information about the incident, which is being investigated as a homicide, should contact the department or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-TIPS.

