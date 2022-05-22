South Asian Family fulfils dream with help from an Iowa Program

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa is home to thousands of refugee families, many of who come to the U.S. with very little, KCCI’s Kayla James reports. A local organization based in Des Moines is working to change that by helping some become entrepreneurs.

Lutheran Services in Iowa runs a grant-funded program called Global Greens. The program allows refugees who were once farmers in their home country the ability to apply for the program, which connects them with a plot of land.

The team with Global Greens also helps refugee families with their English during that time.

Tika Bhandari’s family moved to the U.S. in 2008 from Bhutan, a country in South Asia.

“My dad and mom were farmers,” Bhandari said. “Coming here, my dad saw this big land and he wanted that land.”

Due to costs and a language barrier, Bhandari’s family thought owning farmland of their own was unattainable. After linking up with Global Greens, however, it became possible. Now, Bhandari is one of many people a part of the program also take part in the Global Greens Farmers Market or have a business selling their crops.

Additionally, around 200 people take part in the community garden in West Des Moines. Many of those crops are sold at the farmer’s market. The market is at 3200 University Avenue in Des Moines. The market has helped many families with SNAP benefits through the Double Up Food Bucks program.

