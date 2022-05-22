Show You Care
Russia presses Donbas offensive as Polish leader visits Kyiv

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Poland’s president has traveled to Kyiv to support Ukraine’s goal of becoming a candidate for European Union membership. Polish President Andrzej Duda on Sunday became the first foreign leader to address the Ukrainian parliament since Russia invaded Ukraine. Lawmakers stood to applaud Duda, who thanked them for the honor of speaking in a place where “the heart of a free, independent and democratic Ukraine beats.”

Duda’s visit came as Russian and Ukrainian forces engaged in scattered battles along a 551-kilometer (342-mile) wedge of the country’s eastern industrial heartland. The Russian military launched airstrikes and missile attacks in the Donbas region, seeking to expand the territory Moscow-backed separatists have held since 2014.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

