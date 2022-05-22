Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Pope voices hope church in China can operate in freedom

Pope voices hope church in China can operate in freedom
Pope voices hope church in China can operate in freedom(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has expressed his spiritual closeness to Catholics in China and voiced hope that the church there operates in “freedom and tranquility.’’ But in his remarks on Sunday to the public in St. Peter’s Square he made no mention of a 90-year-old cardinal who was arrested in Hong Kong earlier this month.

Francis added that he carefully is following “the life and the matters of the faithful and pastors,” which he described as being often “complex.’’ He said he prays daily for the Catholics in China.

Cardinal Joseph Zen, a critic of the Vatican’s latest deal with China, was arrested on May 11 and released later that day.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is no parole in the federal system.
Iowa men sentenced for selling vehicles with rolled back odometers
Superintendent says Iowa Governor wanted him to lobby state lawmakers on school voucher bill
Superintendent says Iowa Governor wanted him to lobby state lawmakers on school voucher bill
Melted playground equipment from a fire at Vinton's Riverside Park, which officials said was...
Two juveniles arrested, charged in connection to Vinton park vandalism
An ATV crash.
Two juveniles hurt in ATV crash west of Manchester
The incident happened Tuesday at about 9:10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Fairman Avenue in Baxter.
Iowa State Patrol release name of 2-year-old killed in driveway accident

Latest News

Transporter Jo Navarro, right, prepares to move a body of a COVID-19 victim to a morgue at...
WHO chief: The COVID pandemic is ‘most certainly not over’
Taiwan not included in launch of new Biden Indo-Pacific pact
Taiwan not included in launch of new Biden Indo-Pacific pact
Teenager allegedly killed by father was Eu Claire student, school responds
High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous degree
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US