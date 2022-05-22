Show You Care
A mostly sunny and cool Sunday

By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re waking up to sunshine across Eastern Iowa with cool temperatures in the 40s. It will be a beautiful afternoon with sun and a few clouds across the region now that the cold front has made its way to the Eastern United States. However, it will still be a chilly day thanks to colder air moving in from the northwest. Highs today will only rise into the low to mid-60s. The overnight hours will still be chilly, with lows cooling into the low 40s.

We’ll start the workweek similarly to how we’re ending the weekend, with temperatures only rising into the mid-60s. However, clouds are forecasted to move in by Monday. The pattern will change on Tuesday as a low pressure moves into the Midwest bringing showers back into the region.

