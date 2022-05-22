Show You Care
Minor injuries after Henry County Crash

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 7:47 p.m. a Chevy Trailblazer was traveling southbound on Ash Avenue approaching the intersection of 120th street in Henry County when the Trailblazer wasn’t able to curve with the road and drove into the south ditch.

The vehicle’s driver, Donald Carl Simmering, and passenger Tamara Kay Davis were taken to Henry County Health Center with minor injuries.

