Marion Arts Festival makes return with 30th annual event

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion hosted the 30th Annual Marion Arts Festival at Cedar Square Park on Saturday.

This was the first time that the event has been held in person since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 derecho.

50 vendors from across the Midwest sold a variety of items at the festival including photography, artwork, jewelry and much more.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.