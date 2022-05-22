Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Marion Arts Festival makes return with 30th annual event

Some artists in Marion got to display their creative sides during the 30th annual arts festival on Saturday.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion hosted the 30th Annual Marion Arts Festival at Cedar Square Park on Saturday.

This was the first time that the event has been held in person since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 derecho.

50 vendors from across the Midwest sold a variety of items at the festival including photography, artwork, jewelry and much more.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is no parole in the federal system.
Iowa men sentenced for selling vehicles with rolled back odometers
The family of a man killed in Cedar Rapids says they want more answers after police arrested...
Family wants more answers after man charged with killing their loved one turns out to be friend
Multiple people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Thursday at around 6:40 p.m. on 1st Avenue.
Police: Three vehicle crash in Cedar Rapids after medical episode
Superintendent says Iowa Governor wanted him to lobby state lawmakers on school voucher bill
Superintendent says Iowa Governor wanted him to lobby state lawmakers on school voucher bill
The incident happened Tuesday at about 9:10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Fairman Avenue in Baxter.
Iowa State Patrol release name of 2-year-old killed in driveway accident

Latest News

Thermal camera from Civil Air Patrol.
Civil Air Patrol volunteers train in Johnson County to respond to disasters
Marion Arts Festival.
Marion Arts Festival returns for 30th annual event
Thermal camera from Civil Air Patrol.
Civil Air Patrol holds training drills in Johnson County
Children's mental health.
State officials seek to address children's mental health with ad campaign