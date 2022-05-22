Man arrested following a burglary and car theft in Allamakee County

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 20th at 4:46 p.m. the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in progress and a car theft at the 400 block of Williams Creek Road in rural Allamakee County.

Police say a man identified as 26-year-old Michael Lee Troendel from Fort Atkinson entered the residence and encountered the home’s owner. He left the residence and then stole a car parked at the residence. Troendel drove the car to a second residence in the 400 block of Williams Creek Road where he tried and failed to break in. Afterward, he attempted to steal a car at the second residence.

An Allamakee County Sheriff’s Deputy then arrived and took Troendel into custody. Troendel was booked into the Allamakee County Jail.

Before this incident, Troendel had stolen a car in Waukon Iowa, driving it to the residence on Williams Creek Road.

Michael Troendel is charged with:

1 Count Theft 1st Degree

1 Count Burglary 2nd Degree

2 Counts Theft 2nd Degree

Troendel is being held under a $30,000 cash bond. The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office and the Postville Police Department assisted at the scene. The incident is still under investigation.

