CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Playing in the North Plains District, the Kirkwood Eagles took out host Bismarck State to advance to the NJCAA world Series.

Kirkwood won the first game 13-6, and followed it up with a 5-3 win.

With the win, Kirkwood qualifies for their third World Series since 2018.

