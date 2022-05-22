Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

‘I wish I had a magic wand’: In Buffalo, wounds are deep

'I wish I had a magic wand': In Buffalo, wounds are deep
'I wish I had a magic wand': In Buffalo, wounds are deep(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Long before an 18-year-old avowed white supremacist inflicted terror at a Buffalo supermarket, the city’s Black neighborhoods had been dealing with wounds that are generations old. Residents, business owners and faith leaders say the attack has scraped off the scab hiding Black trauma and neglect that sit just below the surface in what’s called the City of Good Neighbors.

They say the path to healing will require not just an immediate flood of charity, but also systemic solutions, economic investments and mental health counseling that are long lasting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is no parole in the federal system.
Iowa men sentenced for selling vehicles with rolled back odometers
Superintendent says Iowa Governor wanted him to lobby state lawmakers on school voucher bill
Superintendent says Iowa Governor wanted him to lobby state lawmakers on school voucher bill
Melted playground equipment from a fire at Vinton's Riverside Park, which officials said was...
Two juveniles arrested, charged in connection to Vinton park vandalism
An ATV crash.
Two juveniles hurt in ATV crash west of Manchester
The incident happened Tuesday at about 9:10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Fairman Avenue in Baxter.
Iowa State Patrol release name of 2-year-old killed in driveway accident

Latest News

South Asian family fulfills dream with help from an Iowa program
South Asian Family fulfils dream with help from an Iowa Program
Great American Kites in Marion.
Great American Kite soars in Marion
Man arrested following a burglary and car theft in Allamakee County
Man arrested following a burglary and car theft in Allamakee County
generic crash
Minor injuries after Henry County Crash