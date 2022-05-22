Great American Kites visits Marion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Great American Kites visited Lowe Park in Marion and took advantage of the windy weather.

The company based in Polo, Mo., travels all across the country with their kites and previously visited Marion and North Liberty last year. Other attractions included balloon animals from Balloons, Etc. & The Costume Emporium, along with face painting.

Hy-Vee also sold burgers, brats, and hot dogs.

