Great American Kites visits Marion

Great American Kites visited Lowe Park for the second year in a row and took advantage of the windy weather.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Great American Kites visited Lowe Park in Marion and took advantage of the windy weather.

The company based in Polo, Mo., travels all across the country with their kites and previously visited Marion and North Liberty last year. Other attractions included balloon animals from Balloons, Etc. & The Costume Emporium, along with face painting.

Hy-Vee also sold burgers, brats, and hot dogs.

