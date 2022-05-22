Great American Kite soars in Marion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Great American Kites visited Lowe Park for the second year in a row and took advantage of the windy weather. There were kites big and small including ones of aquatic life, a flying pig, and even Clifford the Big Red Dog. There was also balloon animals from Balloons, Etc. & The Costume Emporium and face painting for children and Hy-Vee sold burgers, brats, and hot dogs at the event.

