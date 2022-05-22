Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Clouds increase through Monday, rain returns Tuesday

More clouds are likely on Monday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A tale of two halves awaits us this week, with more than one season making an appearance in our 9-day forecast.

We start off on the cooler side of things tonight into Monday, with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s overnight and highs reaching the 50s for most Monday. More clouds will be present than on Sunday, however.

They will be the prelude to a rainier Tuesday through Wednesday, as an area of low pressure slowly migrates past the region. Rainfall totals could exceed half an inch for much of the viewing area.

After this system clears the area on Thursday, we will shift toward a more summerlike feel by the end of the week. Highs in the 80s with higher dew points appear likely, along with a slight storm chance on multiple days.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is no parole in the federal system.
Iowa men sentenced for selling vehicles with rolled back odometers
Superintendent says Iowa Governor wanted him to lobby state lawmakers on school voucher bill
Superintendent says Iowa Governor wanted him to lobby state lawmakers on school voucher bill
Melted playground equipment from a fire at Vinton's Riverside Park, which officials said was...
Two juveniles arrested, charged in connection to Vinton park vandalism
An ATV crash.
Two juveniles hurt in ATV crash west of Manchester
The incident happened Tuesday at about 9:10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Fairman Avenue in Baxter.
Iowa State Patrol release name of 2-year-old killed in driveway accident

Latest News

More clouds on Monday.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Morning, May 22
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Morning, May 22
A mostly sunny and cool Sunday
A mostly sunny and cool Sunday
Rain is likely on Tuesday and Wednesday.
First Alert Forecast: Saturday evening, May 21