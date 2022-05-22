Clouds increase through Monday, rain returns Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A tale of two halves awaits us this week, with more than one season making an appearance in our 9-day forecast.

We start off on the cooler side of things tonight into Monday, with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s overnight and highs reaching the 50s for most Monday. More clouds will be present than on Sunday, however.

They will be the prelude to a rainier Tuesday through Wednesday, as an area of low pressure slowly migrates past the region. Rainfall totals could exceed half an inch for much of the viewing area.

After this system clears the area on Thursday, we will shift toward a more summerlike feel by the end of the week. Highs in the 80s with higher dew points appear likely, along with a slight storm chance on multiple days.

