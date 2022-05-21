Weather Service team confirms EF-2 tornado hit SE Illinois

MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado that produced winds of up to 115 mph swept through two southeastern Illinois communities, causing damage but no injuries before dissipating in Indiana.

Weather service staffers who surveyed the storm damage determined that an EF-2 tornado with a 26-mile-long path touched down Thursday night in the Wabash County town of Keensburg before sweeping across the south side of Mount Carmel, the county seat. The tornado then moved into southwestern Indiana, where it repeatedly crossed the meandering path of the White River near the Gibson County/Knox County line before dissipating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.