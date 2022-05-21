Two juveniles hurt in ATV crash west of Manchester

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Two juveniles were hurt when they were involved in an all-terrain vehicle crash on Saturday, according to state officials.

At around 12:33 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of an ATV crash in the 1300 block of 220th Street, located west of Manchester in Delaware County. Troopers believe that the ATV was traveling west on a piece of property nearby, rolling and injuring the driver and the passenger. Both of the victims were under the age of 18.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Department, Manchester Police Department, and Masonville First Responders assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.