Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Two juveniles hurt in ATV crash west of Manchester

An ATV crash.
An ATV crash.(None)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Two juveniles were hurt when they were involved in an all-terrain vehicle crash on Saturday, according to state officials.

At around 12:33 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of an ATV crash in the 1300 block of 220th Street, located west of Manchester in Delaware County. Troopers believe that the ATV was traveling west on a piece of property nearby, rolling and injuring the driver and the passenger. Both of the victims were under the age of 18.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Department, Manchester Police Department, and Masonville First Responders assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is no parole in the federal system.
Iowa men sentenced for selling vehicles with rolled back odometers
The family of a man killed in Cedar Rapids says they want more answers after police arrested...
Family wants more answers after man charged with killing their loved one turns out to be friend
Multiple people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Thursday at around 6:40 p.m. on 1st Avenue.
Police: Three vehicle crash in Cedar Rapids after medical episode
Emily Erin Resendiz
West Liberty woman facing 13 charges related to sexual exploitation investigation
The incident happened Tuesday at about 9:10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Fairman Avenue in Baxter.
Iowa State Patrol release name of 2-year-old killed in driveway accident

Latest News

Melted playground equipment from a fire at Vinton's Riverside Park, which officials said was...
Two juveniles arrested, charged in connection to Vinton park vandalism
Weather Service team confirms EF-2 tornado hit SE Illinois
Weather Service team confirms EF-2 tornado hit SE Illinois
Adoptions another facet of life halted by war in Ukraine
Adoptions another facet of life halted by war in Ukraine
Russia's claim of Mariupol's capture fuels concern for POWs
Russia’s claim of Mariupol’s capture fuels concern for POWs