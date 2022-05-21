Show You Care
Two juveniles arrested, charged in connection to Vinton park vandalism

Vinton Police have identified two juveniles they believe set fire to a city truck and one of the playgrounds at Riverside Park.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators in Vinton have made two arrests after significant vandalism in one of the city’s parks.

The two suspects are male juveniles whose names are not being shared. They were each charged with one count of first-degree arson, two counts of second-degree arson, three counts of third-degree arson, three counts of reckless use of fire or explosives, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, and five counts of fifth-degree criminal mischief. The Vinton Police Department said that additional charges are pending.

At around 2:54 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, Vinton Police were sent to a report of a fire north of the swimming pool at Riverside Park. Officials arrived and discovered that a Vinton Parks and Recreation vehicle was on fire, along with the ninja park playground equipment. A trampoline located on a vacant lot south of the park’s swimming pool was also on fire.

Officials said that firefighters located several other smaller fires, or evidence of fires that had burned themselves out, in nearby residential areas in the 1000 block of A Avenue and B Avenue. Targets included grass, trees, flowers, bushes, porches, lattice attached to a house, vehicles, and tires on vehicles. Officials also said they located graffiti on some structures and vehicles.

All fires were extinguished by firefighters. The vehicle, playground equipment, and trampoline in and near the park were considered total losses.

Police department officials thanked community members in a statement for assistance in the investigation leading to the arrests.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

