School records are being shattered in 1A and 4A as the state track meet continues

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Teams from class 1A and 4A were featured at the Blue Oval in Friday morning’s session.

Nashua-Plainfield won the 1A girls distance medley relay. The team of Makenzie Foelske, Jenna Carpenter, Abbie Hyde and Kadence Huck broke a school record with a time of 4:13.08, and gave the Huskies their first ever relay state title.

Cedar Rapids Washington came in second in the 4A boys 4x200 meter relay with a school-record 1:27.53 with Watts McBride, Aiden Armon, Michael Blank and Miles Thompson.

Matthew Kruse from Dubuque Senior posted a 52.80 to win the 400-meter hurdles in class 4A.

The City High Little Hawks won a 4A title in the distance medley relay with a time of 3:28.69. The team of Sam Rew, Ronnie Major, Jovan Harris and Ammon Smith gave City High their first distance medley title since 2001.

