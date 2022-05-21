Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

School records are being shattered in 1A and 4A as the state track meet continues

By Jack Lido
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Teams from class 1A and 4A were featured at the Blue Oval in Friday morning’s session.

Nashua-Plainfield won the 1A girls distance medley relay. The team of Makenzie Foelske, Jenna Carpenter, Abbie Hyde and Kadence Huck broke a school record with a time of 4:13.08, and gave the Huskies their first ever relay state title.

Cedar Rapids Washington came in second in the 4A boys 4x200 meter relay with a school-record 1:27.53 with Watts McBride, Aiden Armon, Michael Blank and Miles Thompson.

Matthew Kruse from Dubuque Senior posted a 52.80 to win the 400-meter hurdles in class 4A.

The City High Little Hawks won a 4A title in the distance medley relay with a time of 3:28.69. The team of Sam Rew, Ronnie Major, Jovan Harris and Ammon Smith gave City High their first distance medley title since 2001.

For a full list of results, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Stewart.
Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor pauses campaign after arrest
A Wisconsin man is keeping up his Big Mac streak that's been going strong for 50 years.
Wisconsin man celebrates 50 years of eating Big Macs every day
The family of a man killed in Cedar Rapids says they want more answers after police arrested...
Family wants more answers after man charged with killing their loved one turns out to be friend
Court documents explain what led up to a four year old girl shooting herself in the face with a...
Court documents detail shooting death of Ankeny 4-year-old
Multiple people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Thursday at around 6:40 p.m. on 1st Avenue.
Police: Three vehicle crash in Cedar Rapids after medical episode

Latest News

Nate Kaeding and HAVlife Johnson County launch new fund to help local youth athletes
Nate Kaeding and HAVlife Johnson County launch new fund to help local youth athletes
First-time state champions were crowed opening day of the state track and field meet
First-time state champions were crowed opening day of the state track and field meet
In his return to the Blue Oval, City High’s Washburn seeks a state crown
In his return to the Blue Oval, City High’s Washburn seeks a state crown
Danish exchange student Bjorn Sunesen shines in soccer and track for Benton Community
Danish exchange student Bjorn Sunesen shines in both soccer and track for Benton Community