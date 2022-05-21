Show You Care
Saturday is looking chilly and gray, but sunshine returns Sunday

By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A gloomy Saturday is in the forecast with clouds, chilly temperatures, and isolated to scattered showers across Eastern Iowa. This morning we’re waking up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Clouds will move in and stick around for most of the day, with temperatures only climbing into the mid to upper 50s. People will likely need sweaters and jackets this afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers are also expected on and off throughout the day. However, not everyone will see rain, and only light popcorn showers are expected. Clouds will gradually clear from the area late this evening and in the early overnight hours. Overnight lows will cool into the low 40s.

Sunday, we’ll wake up to sunshine and chilly temperatures. Thanks to the sunshine, Sunday will be warmer than Saturday but still below average in the mid-60s.

Below-average temperatures are expected to continue into the workweek, with highs in the 60s. However, a warm-up is possible on Friday. There are also several chances for showers this week, but no severe weather is expected for now.

