Russia’s claim of Mariupol’s capture fuels concern for POWs

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s claimed seizure of a Mariupol steel plant that became a symbol of Ukrainian tenacity gives Russian President Vladimir Putin a badly wanted victory in the war he began. The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces had removed the last Ukrainian fighters from the plant’s underground tunnels, capping a nearly three-month siege that left more than 20,000 Mariupol residents feared dead.

Concern mounted Saturday for the Ukrainian soldiers who now are prisoners in Russian hands. A separatist leader in eastern Ukraine said they were sure to face a tribunal for their wartime actions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked U.S. President Biden for signing off on a new, $40 billion aid package.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

