Police report 2nd death from tornado in northern Michigan

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) — A second person died in a rare tornado that hit a small community in northern Michigan, state police said Saturday.

The person was in their 70s and lived in a mobile home park, Lt. Derrick Carroll said.

The tornado struck Gaylord, a city of about 4,200 people roughly 230 miles (370 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, around 3:45 p.m. Friday.

More than 40 people were injured.

The Nottingham mobile home park, among the first sites hit by the tornado, had “95% destruction,” Otsego County Fire Chief Chris Martin said.

“There have been trailers picked up and turned over on top of each other. Just a very large debris field,” Martin said. “Crews are in there right now doing a secondary search with heavy equipment.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for the county, making further state resources available to the county.

Extreme spring winds are uncommon in the area because the Great Lakes suck energy out of storms, especially early in the season when the lakes are very cold, said Jim Keysor, a Gaylord-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“Many kids and young adults would have never experienced any direct severe weather if they had lived in Gaylord their entire lives,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

