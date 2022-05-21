Show You Care
People injured after Cedar Falls rollover crash

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 11:01 p.m. on Friday night Cedar Falls Police, Cedar Falls Fire Rescue, and Mercy One Paramedics were sent to the 2500 block of North Union Road in Cedar Falls after receiving a report of a vehicle rollover accident. At the scene, Cedar Falls Fire Rescue extricated the vehicle’s occupants. Mercy One Paramedics transported the occupants to local hospitals. One of the occupants was taken to the University of Iowa by AirCare later.

The accident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

