More sunshine on Sunday, cool week to follow

Clearer skies and lighter winds overnight allow for a chilly temperature to start Sunday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A relatively quiet weekend wraps up with some more pleasant conditions in eastern Iowa.

Skies turn mostly clear overnight with lows dropping to around 40 degrees. Sunshine, though, will allow highs to recover quickly into the low to mid 60s by Sunday afternoon, with a bit of a breeze. More clouds build in Sunday night into Monday, keeping temperatures around the low to mid 60s again.

Highs will struggle on Tuesday and Wednesday, thanks to a really good chance of rain during that time. Broad rainfall totals of at least half an inch seem likely during that round of rain. Some folks could receive an inch or more.

Drier weather returns after that, with warmer temperatures toward the weekend and a few storms possible.

