Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

‘I had to keep my composure’: Man turns $20 scratch-off ticket into $2M jackpot

A North Carolina man turned a $20 scratch-off ticket into a $2 million jackpot. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - A North Carolina man recently turned a $20 scratch-off ticket into a $2 million jackpot.

John Robbins purchased an Ultimate 7′s scratch-off ticket at a convenience store and said he had to get a co-worker to check if his ticket was real.

“He looked at it and said, ‘Man, you got it. This is the big one,’” Robbins said. “I had to try to keep my composure.”

WECT reports the 54-year-old claimed his prize and chose to take the lump sum payment option.

Robbins said he plans to use some of the money to give back to the community and follow through on some business ideas.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is no parole in the federal system.
Iowa men sentenced for selling vehicles with rolled back odometers
The family of a man killed in Cedar Rapids says they want more answers after police arrested...
Family wants more answers after man charged with killing their loved one turns out to be friend
Multiple people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Thursday at around 6:40 p.m. on 1st Avenue.
Police: Three vehicle crash in Cedar Rapids after medical episode
Emily Erin Resendiz
West Liberty woman facing 13 charges related to sexual exploitation investigation
Two teens accused of sex abuse, false imprisonment in Waverly

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern...
Russia’s claim of Mariupol’s capture fuels concern for POWs
A rare tornado touched down in the town of Gaylord in northern Michigan Friday, causing...
Police report 2nd death from tornado in northern Michigan
A tornado leveled portions of a strip mall, including a Hobby Lobby, in the town of Gaylor,...
AERIALS: Tornado levels portions of Hobby Lobby in Michigan town
Weather Service team confirms EF-2 tornado hit SE Illinois
Weather Service team confirms EF-2 tornado hit SE Illinois