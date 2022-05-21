Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Eastern Iowan man raises awareness for Brain Cancer

Eastern Iowan man raises awareness for Brain Cancer
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Eastern Iowa man is raising awareness in the search for a cure for brain cancer. Chad Winterhof was diagnosed with a grade 4 brain tumor last spring. He quickly underwent a 6 hour craniotomy at UIHC. He had to relearn how to talk and walk...but 6 weeks after his return home, he and his wife held the first “walk to cure Brain Cancer” and raised about $37,000.

Now, he’s working with his doctors and researchers to put together a prototype treatment that will be used in a Human Clinical Trial within the next month.

”In the last 50 years, there’s only been 5 medications and one device of which I’m wearing and they’re not very effective. This treatment option at the university is going to be an effective treatment option for brain cancer which we believe is going to lead to a cure and save countless lives.” Winterhof explained.

The second Annual Walk with Chad to Cure Brian Cancer was Saturday morning at 9am.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a man killed in Cedar Rapids says they want more answers after police arrested...
Family wants more answers after man charged with killing their loved one turns out to be friend
Multiple people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Thursday at around 6:40 p.m. on 1st Avenue.
Police: Three vehicle crash in Cedar Rapids after medical episode
There is no parole in the federal system.
Iowa men sentenced for selling vehicles with rolled back odometers
Emily Erin Resendiz
West Liberty woman facing 13 charges related to sexual exploitation investigation
Two teens accused of sex abuse, false imprisonment in Waverly

Latest News

Learn how to clean different kinds of fruits and vegetables in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Learn how to clean different kinds of fruits and vegetables is in this Fareway Cooking Segment
At 11:01 p.m. on Friday night Cedar Falls Police, Cedar Falls Fire Rescue, and Mercy One...
People injured after Cedar Falls rollover crash
Saturday is looking chilly and gray, but sunshine returns Sunday
Saturday is looking chilly and gray, but sunshine returns Sunday
Highlights from class 2A and 3A on day two of the state track meet
Highlights from class 2A and 3A on day two of the state track meet