Eastern Iowan man raises awareness for Brain Cancer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Eastern Iowa man is raising awareness in the search for a cure for brain cancer. Chad Winterhof was diagnosed with a grade 4 brain tumor last spring. He quickly underwent a 6 hour craniotomy at UIHC. He had to relearn how to talk and walk...but 6 weeks after his return home, he and his wife held the first “walk to cure Brain Cancer” and raised about $37,000.

Now, he’s working with his doctors and researchers to put together a prototype treatment that will be used in a Human Clinical Trial within the next month.

”In the last 50 years, there’s only been 5 medications and one device of which I’m wearing and they’re not very effective. This treatment option at the university is going to be an effective treatment option for brain cancer which we believe is going to lead to a cure and save countless lives.” Winterhof explained.

The second Annual Walk with Chad to Cure Brian Cancer was Saturday morning at 9am.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.