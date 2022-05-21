Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

5-year-old Vinton child receives kidney

By Brian Tabick
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One year ago, Ryker Bailey of Vinton received a life-changing surgery; he received a kidney from a complete stranger.

“Since Ryker’s kidney transplant, he’s become much smarter, crazier, definitely still wild, his speech is better, and he has a better appetite,” said Alyssa Varner, Ryker’s mother.

Ryker was born with one kidney, and that kidney was failing him. The man who gave his kidney to Ryker was Dave Philipp. They didn’t know Ryker or his family. He just made the decision after seeing the need.

“From watching his story, and our youngest is special needs, he’s kind of developmentally delayed,” said Philipp. “This part of the life-cycle, you need to get a good start.”

Davis originally wanted to remain anonymous, but a social media post spilled the news.

“My wife friended her, my wife’s best friend friended her, and her mom friended her; it all kind of came together from there,” he said.

Philipp said the process to donate his kidney was fairly simple but said there was a long line of people wanting to help Ryker.

“My wife and I filled out applications 12-hours apart, and we weren’t called for testing for four weeks,” he said.

Ryker had his need fulfilled by the kindness of someone they never knew. Now, the family wants to see their growing boy and know there are many more kids like him in need of a Dave.

“There’s still a lot of children out there that need kidney donations, and they’re waiting their turn,” said Varner. “All it takes is someone like Dave and his family to go through the process to help save another child that’s waiting.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Stewart.
Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor pauses campaign after arrest
A Wisconsin man is keeping up his Big Mac streak that's been going strong for 50 years.
Wisconsin man celebrates 50 years of eating Big Macs every day
The family of a man killed in Cedar Rapids says they want more answers after police arrested...
Family wants more answers after man charged with killing their loved one turns out to be friend
Court documents explain what led up to a four year old girl shooting herself in the face with a...
Court documents detail shooting death of Ankeny 4-year-old
Multiple people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Thursday at around 6:40 p.m. on 1st Avenue.
Police: Three vehicle crash in Cedar Rapids after medical episode

Latest News

One Year ago, Ryker Bailey of Vinton received a life-changing surgery; he received a kidney...
One Year ago, Ryker Bailey of Vinton received a life-changing surgery; he received a kidney from a complete stranger.
High School State Track - Day 2
High School State Track - Day 2
Superintendent says Iowa Governor wanted him to lobby state lawmakers on school voucher bill
Superintendent says Iowa Governor wanted him to lobby state lawmakers on school voucher bill
The Climate Prediction Center's Outlook for temperatures during the summer months in 2022.
Hotter summer possible, according to forecast, which may stress power grid