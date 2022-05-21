5-year-old Vinton child receives kidney

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One year ago, Ryker Bailey of Vinton received a life-changing surgery; he received a kidney from a complete stranger.

“Since Ryker’s kidney transplant, he’s become much smarter, crazier, definitely still wild, his speech is better, and he has a better appetite,” said Alyssa Varner, Ryker’s mother.

Ryker was born with one kidney, and that kidney was failing him. The man who gave his kidney to Ryker was Dave Philipp. They didn’t know Ryker or his family. He just made the decision after seeing the need.

“From watching his story, and our youngest is special needs, he’s kind of developmentally delayed,” said Philipp. “This part of the life-cycle, you need to get a good start.”

Davis originally wanted to remain anonymous, but a social media post spilled the news.

“My wife friended her, my wife’s best friend friended her, and her mom friended her; it all kind of came together from there,” he said.

Philipp said the process to donate his kidney was fairly simple but said there was a long line of people wanting to help Ryker.

“My wife and I filled out applications 12-hours apart, and we weren’t called for testing for four weeks,” he said.

Ryker had his need fulfilled by the kindness of someone they never knew. Now, the family wants to see their growing boy and know there are many more kids like him in need of a Dave.

“There’s still a lot of children out there that need kidney donations, and they’re waiting their turn,” said Varner. “All it takes is someone like Dave and his family to go through the process to help save another child that’s waiting.”

