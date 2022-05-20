Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Wiretap of heroin and fentanyl distributors land Vinton man in federal prison

Schlitter admitted to the possession, the intent to distribute to others, and previously...
Schlitter admitted to the possession, the intent to distribute to others, and previously selling $200 worth of a substance containing heroin, acetyl fentanyl, and fentanyl.(WCAX)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who conspired to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and other synthetic opioids, was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison on Thursday.

According to a plea agreement, 39-year-old Ryan Schlitter admitted that he obtained distribution quantities of heroin through a group of heroin dealers based out of Cedar Rapids. Investigators found intercepted calls between one of the dealers and an associate of Schlitter’s during a federal wiretap investigation in 2021.

Documents say Schlitter and his associate drove to meet with the dealer, where the associate purchased seven grams of a substance containing heroin, fentanyl, and the synthetic opioids acetyl fentanyl, para‑fluorofentanyl, and metonitazene.

Officers stopped the vehicle and seized the drugs. Schlitter admitted to the possession, the intent to distribute to others, and previously selling $200 worth of a substance containing heroin, acetyl fentanyl, and fentanyl.

Schlitter was sentenced to 46 months imprisonment and must serve a three-year term of supervised release after the program.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin man is keeping up his Big Mac streak that's been going strong for 50 years.
Wisconsin man celebrates 50 years of eating Big Macs every day
One found dead after hours-long standoff in southwest Cedar Rapids
Kazius Jarekaiser Childress
U.S. Marshals arrest Cedar Rapids murder suspect
Erik Spaw
Cedar Rapids family waits for remains to be found
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Eric Nordrum, 45, of Clermont, turned himself...
Criminal complaint reveals new details in Clermont child sex abuse case

Latest News

Democratic candidates for US senate take part in Iowa Public Television Debate (COURTESY: IOWA...
WATCH: Iowa U.S. Senate Democratic Primary Debate
FILE - School lunches in Manatee County will no longer be free from everyone, beginning in...
Schools working to sign up families for free and reduced lunch, as federal program expires
Repairs continue on King Chapel at Cornell College
Repairs continue on King Chapel at Cornell College
Repairs continue on King Chapel at Cornell College
Repairs continue on King Chapel at Cornell College