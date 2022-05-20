Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Wind energy plants in Kansas, Iowa closing, could reopen

The blade manufacturing plant in Iowa will close in June
The blade manufacturing plant in Iowa will close in June(rob masson)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Siemens Gamesa wind-energy plants in Hutchinson, Kansas, and Fort Madison, Iowa, will close down while the company waits for new orders.

Officials with the company announced Friday that most employees at the two plants will be laid off. The blade manufacturing plant in Iowa will close in June, followed by the Kansas plant in July.

Siemens said 171 people work at the Iowa plant, with 92 in Kansas. The company said it is possible the plants could reopen if market conditions improve.

The Iowa plant manufactures wind turbine blades. The Kansas plant manufactures nacelles, which house the turbine’s generating components.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Stewart.
Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor pauses campaign after arrest
A Wisconsin man is keeping up his Big Mac streak that's been going strong for 50 years.
Wisconsin man celebrates 50 years of eating Big Macs every day
The family of a man killed in Cedar Rapids says they want more answers after police arrested...
Family wants more answers after man charged with killing their loved one turns out to be friend
Court documents explain what led up to a four year old girl shooting herself in the face with a...
Court documents detail shooting death of Ankeny 4-year-old
Multiple people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Thursday at around 6:40 p.m. on 1st Avenue.
Police: Three vehicle crash in Cedar Rapids after medical episode

Latest News

Investigators do say that Attebery was not wearing his seatbelt when the accident occurred.
Man dies in rollover crash in Dubuque County
This image shows the John Deere logo.
Deere reports over $2 billion in second-quarter profits
Rick Huckstorf
WATCH: Huckstorf’s record night sends Iowa baseball to unorthodox 30-16 win
Rick Huckstorf
Huckstorf’s record night sends Iowa baseball to unorthodox 30-16 win