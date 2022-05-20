West Liberty woman facing 13 charges related to sexual exploitation investigation

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police on Thursday arrested a West Liberty woman on charges related to a sexual exploitation investigation.

Emily Erin Resendiz, 27, was previously arrested on Feb. 6 for tampering with a witness or juror by harassment with the intent to improperly influence them.

Court documents say a juvenile, who was a witness regarding an investigation into sexual exploitation by a counselor, therapist, or school employee, told officials Resendiz contacted them to find out what they told officers.

Police said Resendiz was told to cease contact with the victim, but she continued questioning them anyway. She was previously released on a $2,300 bond.

In a press release, officials said more evidence was collected and Resendiz has now been arrested on 13 charges:

9 counts of Sex Abuse 2nd Degree – 709.3(1)(b)

1 count of Sex Abuse - Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child – 709.23(2)

1 count of Lascivious Conduct with a minor (aggravated) – 709.14(4)

1 count of Contempt – Violation of a No Contact Order – 664A.7(1)

1 count of Tampering with a Witness – 720.4

The West Liberty Police Department is still actively investigating this case.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.