Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

West Liberty woman facing 13 charges related to sexual exploitation investigation

Emily Erin Resendiz
Emily Erin Resendiz(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police on Thursday arrested a West Liberty woman on charges related to a sexual exploitation investigation.

Emily Erin Resendiz, 27, was previously arrested on Feb. 6 for tampering with a witness or juror by harassment with the intent to improperly influence them.

Court documents say a juvenile, who was a witness regarding an investigation into sexual exploitation by a counselor, therapist, or school employee, told officials Resendiz contacted them to find out what they told officers.

Police said Resendiz was told to cease contact with the victim, but she continued questioning them anyway. She was previously released on a $2,300 bond.

In a press release, officials said more evidence was collected and Resendiz has now been arrested on 13 charges:

  • 9 counts of Sex Abuse 2nd Degree – 709.3(1)(b)
  • 1 count of Sex Abuse - Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child – 709.23(2)
  • 1 count of Lascivious Conduct with a minor (aggravated) – 709.14(4)
  • 1 count of Contempt – Violation of a No Contact Order – 664A.7(1)
  • 1 count of Tampering with a Witness – 720.4

The West Liberty Police Department is still actively investigating this case.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin man is keeping up his Big Mac streak that's been going strong for 50 years.
Wisconsin man celebrates 50 years of eating Big Macs every day
Rick Stewart.
Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor pauses campaign after arrest
Court documents explain what led up to a four year old girl shooting herself in the face with a...
Court documents detail shooting death of Ankeny 4-year-old
The family of a man killed in Cedar Rapids says they want more answers after police arrested...
Family wants more answers after man charged with killing their loved one turns out to be friend
The severe weather outlook for Thursday, May 19, 2022, into early Friday, May 20, 2022.
Severe thunderstorm threat increases this evening

Latest News

Two teens accused of sex abuse, false imprisonment in Waverly
A new group called "Sober CR" is hosting a prom for adults this summer.
Sober prom event planned for Cedar Rapids adults
The CDC officially recommended Pfizer's booster for children 5 to 11 years old.
Hy-Vee offers free Pfizer COVID-19 booster for kids 5-11 at select locations
Surveillance video caught a deer sliding through a hallway at the Carroll Recreation Center in...
Deer caught on camera sliding into Iowa recreation center