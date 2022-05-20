Show You Care
WATCH: Iowa U.S. Senate Democratic Primary Debate

Democratic candidates for US senate take part in Iowa Public Television Debate (COURTESY: IOWA...
Democratic candidates for US senate take part in Iowa Public Television Debate (COURTESY: IOWA PUBLIC TELEVISION)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The three candidates seeking the Democratic nomination in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race took part in a debate at Iowa Public Television Thursday evening.  

Candidates Abby Finkenauer (D - Cedar Rapids), Michael Franken (D - Sioux City), and Glenn Hurst (D – Minden) all answered questions that ranged from topics such as abortion rights and same-sex marriage laws to solutions on how to reduce gun violence.

The Primary is June 7th. You can watch the entire debate below:

