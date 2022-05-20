Show You Care
WATCH: Huckstorf’s record night sends Iowa baseball to unorthodox 30-16 win

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Hawkeyes won their 31st game of the season thanks to a stellar performance by redshirt sophomore Kyle Huckstorf in their game against the Indiana Hoosiers on Thursday.

Huckstorf drove in a Big Ten record 12 runs and yield a league record with six hits in order to rout Indiana 30-16.

“I came out here with the same goal in mind, trying to barrel up the ball, hit it hard and as you see today, good things happen.  The wind was in my favor, which was a good thing,” said Huckstorf.

Indiana led 13-2 through three innings before Iowa began its comeback in the fourth. Iowa hit three home runs in the inning that cut the deficits to 13-12.

“You don’t see many like that, but that’s why you keep playing. Indiana came out swinging and jumped on us fast.  We were down early, and we talked as a group after the first inning that Mazur picked us up a lot this season, today the offense needs to pick him up,” said Iowa Baseball Coach Rick Heller.

Iowa scored 30 runs on the night - the program’s most in a Big Ten game all time. The 46 combined runs are the most in a game in program history. Huckstorf’s 12 RBIs set a Big Ten record and Iowa program record (The NCAA record is 16.)

Kyle Huckstorf set an Iowa single-game hits record, finishing 6-for-7 with three home runs and 12 RBIs. He is the first Big Ten player since 2010 to have six hits in a game and is the seventh player all-time (first since 2010) to have six hits in a Big Ten game.

“This is going to be the day that I take with me until I die,” said Huckstorf. “It will be stories that live on forever and I’ll have fun with it.

