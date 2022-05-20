Show You Care
Sober prom event planned for Cedar Rapids adults

A new group called "Sober CR" is hosting a prom for adults this summer.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new group called “Sober CR” is hosting an alcohol-free prom for adults this summer.

Jen English, the creator of the group, started her sober journey a year and a half ago. She went looking for a community on Facebook, then decided to build one herself.

“That’s what we lack when we stop doing the drinking thing,” English said. “If you’re going camping or to a sporting event, or a family reunion, it’s always surrounded by alcohol. And so a lot of sober people end up being a recluse and hanging out with themselves.”

She created the Sober CR page earlier this year.

She also owns The Family Room in Central City, where she’s hosted many events before.

“When I saw the post on Facebook saying I want to dress up, I was like, I know what to do,” she said.

She started planning an alcohol-free prom for June 10 complete with pizza, photo ops and a DJ. It’ll be a space to have fun, without the pressure of drinking.

“There’s such a stigma around not drinking, it was nice to be around people who wanted to celebrate the fantastic impact it had on their life,” Jessica Leigh, a member of Sober CR, said.

English said community is important to her.

“I feel like it’s my life purpose, even, to build communities of people who feel like they don’t fit in,” she said. “And realizing you don’t have to fit in, you can be who you are and create your own.”

For more information, including how to get tickets, go to SoberCR.com.

