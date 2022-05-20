Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Rain possible this morning, cooler temps prevail into the weekend

Areas of showers and storms are still possible this morning as a cold front moves through.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of showers and storms still look likely this morning, though the risk of severe weather remains quite low. Look for a substantially cooler day as highs fall to the 60s along with a gusty northwest wind. Much of the rainfall potential today is tied to this cold front and as the front moves southeast, it’ll take the rain with it this afternoon. Chilly air still looks likely this weekend with highs only into the 50s tomorrow. Scattered showers are still possible, though rainfall amounts look pretty light overall. By Sunday, sunshine returns with highs into the 60s. Next week continues to trend a little cooler and more unsettled with numerous chances of rain, especially Tuesday into Wednesday. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin man is keeping up his Big Mac streak that's been going strong for 50 years.
Wisconsin man celebrates 50 years of eating Big Macs every day
Rick Stewart.
Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor pauses campaign after arrest
Court documents explain what led up to a four year old girl shooting herself in the face with a...
Court documents detail shooting death of Ankeny 4-year-old
One found dead after hours-long standoff in southwest Cedar Rapids
The severe weather outlook for Thursday, May 19, 2022, into early Friday, May 20, 2022.
Severe thunderstorm threat increases this evening

Latest News

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Evening, May 18
Showers and storms are possible tonight.
Strong thunderstorms possible overnight
Showers and storms are possible tonight.
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning, May 19th, 2022