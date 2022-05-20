Police: Three vehicle crash in Cedar Rapids after medical episode

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Thursday at around 6:40 p.m. on 1st Avenue.

Police said the crash happened after a driver had a medical episode. Their vehicle entered the wrong side of the road and collided with two other vehicles in the 4000 block of 1st Avenue East.

Officers said two of the vehicle had extensive damage and the third had only minor damage. The driver and passenger of the third vehicle had no injuries.

All the occupants of the other two vehicles, including both drivers and a juvenile passenger, were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they gave medical aid to the driver who had a medical episode at the scene, and the driver is in stable condition.

