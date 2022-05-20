Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Police K-9 recovering after rattlesnake bite during training exercise

An Arizona police department K-9 is back with his partner after being injured during a training exercise. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Amy Cutler and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A K-9 is recovering after being injured in a training exercise Wednesday.

Casa Grande Police Department Officer Thomas Scheurn said his K-9 partner Deutz was bitten by a rattlesnake that day, as reported by Arizona’s Family.

“We were walking around a vehicle; he was doing a mock drug sniff,” Scheurn said. “As we were walking around the vehicle, Deutz started crying, and I looked down at his foot and saw a little bit of blood on the top of his foot.”

Scheurn said Deutz had received a rattlesnake vaccine but knew he still needed anti-venom. He started calling around to animal hospitals.

Deutz was taken to the Arizona Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Center for treatment, and after spending the night, he returned to Scheurn’s side.

“He did quite well here at the hospital,” said veterinarian Ryan Reeves.

He also said a few pets come into the hospital weekly suffering from rattlesnake bites, and pet owners can discuss the rattlesnake vaccine option with their veterinarian.

When it comes to Deutz, the police department shared on its social media for the community to keep Deutz in their thoughts. Reeves said the K-9 is already back on his feet, which is a great sign.

“He’s 100 percent a part of the police department; I’ve received a multitude of text messages and calls inquiring about the status of Deutz and how he’s feeling, and it just goes to show how much people care about him, and they love him,” Scheurn said.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Stewart.
Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor pauses campaign after arrest
A Wisconsin man is keeping up his Big Mac streak that's been going strong for 50 years.
Wisconsin man celebrates 50 years of eating Big Macs every day
The family of a man killed in Cedar Rapids says they want more answers after police arrested...
Family wants more answers after man charged with killing their loved one turns out to be friend
Court documents explain what led up to a four year old girl shooting herself in the face with a...
Court documents detail shooting death of Ankeny 4-year-old
Multiple people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Thursday at around 6:40 p.m. on 1st Avenue.
Police: Three vehicle crash in Cedar Rapids after medical episode

Latest News

The Mattoon Police Department shared Tyler Orr’s success story Friday, congratulating him on...
Man’s arrest by former high school classmate inspires him to turn his life around
A judge ruled that COVID-19 asylum restrictions must continue on the southern U.S. border.
Judge: COVID asylum restrictions must continue on border
FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York.
Final-hour rally yanks Wall Street from edge of bear market
Black bear in Dubuque
Black bear creating stir in Dubuque
The blade manufacturing plant in Iowa will close in June
Wind energy plants in Kansas, Iowa closing, could reopen